TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,343,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,181,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $4.80.
Several research firms have issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
