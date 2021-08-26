TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,343,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,181,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,886 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

