Tao Fu Sells 10,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00.

ZLAB traded down $6.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

