Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Target accounts for 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,857. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.52. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

