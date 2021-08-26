TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$68.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after acquiring an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.