TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Up 464.9% in August

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, a growth of 464.9% from the July 29th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Shares of TCL Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56. TCL Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded TCL Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interest in manufacturing of multimedia electronics. The company operates through the following business segments: Television, Audio-Visual and Others. The Television segment manufactures and sells television sets and trades related components.

