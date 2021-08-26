TD Securities Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.82.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.49 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

