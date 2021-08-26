Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,217. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

