Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.