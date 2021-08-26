Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.47% of Terminix Global worth $28,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 11.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

