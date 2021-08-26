Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,693. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.90. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.