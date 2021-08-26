TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

