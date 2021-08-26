TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of TFI International stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.