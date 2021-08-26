TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TGTX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.34. 22,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,748. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 189,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

