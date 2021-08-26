The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.50. 8,290,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

