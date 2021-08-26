The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 6.5%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $37.40. 7,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 642,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

