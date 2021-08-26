The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,595,000 after acquiring an additional 214,024 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

HD traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $321.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

