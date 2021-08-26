The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $323.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.