The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Down to $127.28

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.28, but opened at $122.63. The J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $124.19, with a volume of 17,755 shares changing hands.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.11.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.