The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 117,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

