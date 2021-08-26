The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.91

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 12507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
