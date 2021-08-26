The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.91

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.91 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 12507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.