The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Lifted by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,674 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

NYSE PG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.48. 287,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,472. The company has a market cap of $348.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

