The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.36.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in The Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after buying an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

