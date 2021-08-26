The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.00

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 7494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.95.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.90.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

