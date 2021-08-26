The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,468,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.91%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.