The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45. 56,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 325,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

