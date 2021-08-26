The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.95. 164,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $321.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

