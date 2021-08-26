TheStreet Upgrades CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) to C

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVV opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.62. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

In other CVD Equipment news, Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $117,916.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,789 shares of company stock worth $377,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

