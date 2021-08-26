THETA (THETA) Reaches Market Cap of $6.54 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $320.06 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for about $6.54 or 0.00013913 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.88 or 0.00755085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00097434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00148239 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

