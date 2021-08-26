Thomas Stankovich Acquires 15,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,713.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,083,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band � System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

