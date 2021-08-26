Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $35.24.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

