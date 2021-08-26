Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target decreased by Truist from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

