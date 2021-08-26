Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Tokyo Electron stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,019. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

