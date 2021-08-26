TopBidder Price Reaches $0.46 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, TopBidder has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $33,713.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00052042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.75 or 0.00748997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00097610 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,088,984 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

