TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after buying an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

NYSE:BLD opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.