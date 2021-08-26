TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,211 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.87.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -364.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $2,583,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.