TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 43,211 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.87.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of -364.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.