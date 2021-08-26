TOWER (TOWER) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Top Exchanges

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, TOWER has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

