Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,592% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

