Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,311 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,461% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

ARNC stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arconic has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arconic by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Arconic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

