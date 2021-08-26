Traders Purchase Large Volume of Immunome Call Options (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts predict that Immunome will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

