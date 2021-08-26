Traders Purchase Large Volume of Immunome Call Options (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 739 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.
IMNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
Shares of IMNM stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 8,271.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 854,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
