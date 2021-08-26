Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE COOK opened at $24.76 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

