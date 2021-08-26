Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,208. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.73.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

