Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,070,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,124.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 35,119 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 558,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

