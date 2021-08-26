Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 1,188.2% in August

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 1,188.2% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66,267,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,335,375. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.