Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Up 1,188.2% in August

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 1,188.2% from the July 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGGI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66,267,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,335,375. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

