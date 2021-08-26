TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

