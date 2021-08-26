Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

