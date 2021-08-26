Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trevena by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

