Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.28

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.28 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 3229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

