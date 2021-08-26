Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $12,276.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $12,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,812 shares in the company, valued at $597,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TCDA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $14,042,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 42.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,113,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 333,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

