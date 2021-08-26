Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $322,980.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 170,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

