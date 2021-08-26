Tripio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $346,976.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $346,976.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tripio alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.24 or 0.00756615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00097558 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.