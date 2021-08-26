Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

NYSE GTS remained flat at $$35.40 during trading on Thursday. 953,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

